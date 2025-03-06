New poll: Ciattarelli leads GOP candidates in favorability

Former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli is currently leading the field of Republican candidates in New Jersey’s governor’s race, according to a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

The poll found Ciattarelli holding a clear advantage with name recognition and favorability over his top three GOP competitors. According to the poll, 78% percent of the registered Republicans surveyed are familiar with Ciattarelli, compared to 54% for former radio host Bill Spadea, 43% for state Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Union) and 41% for former state Sen. Ed Durr.

Ciattarelli, the GOP nominee for governor in 2021 who narrowly lost to Gov. Phil Murphy, is benefiting from the increased name recognition of his prior campaign, with his favorability numbers also among the highest, according to the poll. Nearly 40% of Republicans surveyed had a favorable view of Ciattarelli, while the other three contenders hovered around the 20% range.

FDU poll director Dan Cassino noted that while Ciattarelli’s strong lead in favorability is notable, the advantage could narrow as President Donald Trump’s supporters continue to grow in the party.

“Traditionally, the Republican Party in New Jersey has nominated very moderate centrist candidates,” he said. “The issue now is that the energy in the party really is with the more conservative and with the MAGA part of the party. It’s not at all clear if there are still enough moderates and centrists left in the Republican Party to really push the Republican Party towards those candidates, or if it’s going to be taken over by the more hard right-wing [candidates].”