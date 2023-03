State lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require the state labor department to create a program aimed at bringing new workers into New Jersey’s health care industry. The measure (A-4617) also dedicates $250,000 for training programs. The push comes as the chronically understaffed sector faces drastic labor shortages coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexis Bailey of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, which supports the measure, said it would be an important step forward.