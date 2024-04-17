New details of NJ’s World Cup contract

Months after FIFA announced that MetLife Stadium would host nine World Cup matches, including the final, details are emerging about New Jersey and New York’s deal with FIFA.

NorthJersey.com obtained a copy of the contract signed by Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration with FIFA, the body that governs international soccer. The agreement calls for tax breaks for FIFA and requires New Jersey Transit to provide free public transport for ticket holders to the World Cup matches and associated events.

New Jersey and New York do not have a contract outlining reimbursements for work done by Garden State agencies. It remains unclear how much money New Jersey will spend to host what is considered the world’s most popular sporting event.

NorthJersey.com reporter Katie Sobko discusses details of the contract and questions that still remain.