With an almost completely new cast of characters on Trenton City Council, that could mean a lot less drama than was seen in the previous city council.

“They want to solve problems. They want to work together, and they want to do whatever’s best for the city’s future. I can’t say that about the last council,” said Mayor Reed Gusciora. Gucsiora and members of the previous council were at constant odds.

The political dysfunction was costly for Trenton, says Councilwoman Yazminelly Gonzalez. “We had investors that didn’t want to come into the city. We have businesses that don’t want to come into the city. That is affecting us as a whole, because they were afraid to bring things to council,” she said.

Councilwoman Crystal Feliciano, another newcomer, said, “I want to work on having sustainable and significant change, right? A lot of people talk about a lot of things, but what can we dive into?”