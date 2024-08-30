Nellie Pou: ‘I’m prepared to build upon the work of Bill Pascrell’

Democrats could make history this election cycle if Democrat Nellie Pou defeats Republican challenger Billy Prempeh this fall, she’ll be the first Latina to represent New Jersey in Congress.

Now a state senator, Pou (D-Passaic), got her start in politics when she was appointed in 1997 to fill a seat in the state Assembly.

That seat became empty when Bill Pascrell was first elected to Congress. She held the seat until 2012 when she moved up to the Senate and has since won reelection four times. Pou told NJ Spotlight News that campaigning started immediately after being nominated at Thursday night’s special county convention.

“We’re ready and we’re ready to run. And we’re preparing in that regard,” said Pou, who paid homage to her mentor the late Congressman Bill Pascrell. Pascrell died unexpectedly last week at the age of 87. “This week, obviously, it has been mixed with emotion. Both heavy and grief. But at the same time, full of hope,” she said. “I know that Bill Pascrell would be someone who would want me to step up and be able to ensure that his beloved district is carried on and continue some of the great work that he’s done. I’m prepared to do that. I’m prepared to build upon the work that he did in the 9th Congressional District.”

Pou says she plans to focus on many of the same issues that drove her work in the Legislature.

“It’s about making sure that we address some of the economic needs that are important to our entire district. It’s important that we have the proper access and accessibility to health care, built upon making our educational system greater and able to ensure that those resources are available for my district,” said Pou. “I will also be looking to making sure that I listen to what my constituents throughout the entire district are saying. I want to be able to build upon that.”

Pou isn’t ready to stray from the policies and ideals Pascrell championed, particularly when it comes to aid for U.S. allies including Israel.

“It’s important for us to continue the work of making sure to protect to support our allies. And I strongly believe that that’s something that we need to continue to do,” she said. “It’s a matter of making sure that we do it in a manner in a way that it allows for everyone to be able to live.”