Murphy to nominate Dr. Kaitlan Baston as next health commissioner

Gov. Phil Murphy wasted no time naming a new commissioner to lead the state health department. Murphy announced Tuesday he will nominate Dr. Kaitlan Baston to succeed Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, who is set to retire in August.

As a physician and in leadership roles, Baston has focused on addiction services and maternal and child health, according to the governor’s office. She is currently the Division Head of Addiction Medicine and the Medical Director of the Center for Healing at Cooper University Health Care, a center that she founded. Baston earned her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.