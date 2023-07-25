Murphy to nominate Dr. Kaitlan Baston as next health commissioner

Judy Persichilli is set to retire in August

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | July 25, 2023 | Health Care

Gov. Phil Murphy wasted no time naming a new commissioner to lead the state health department. Murphy announced Tuesday he will nominate Dr. Kaitlan Baston to succeed Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, who is set to retire in August.

As a physician and in leadership roles, Baston has focused on addiction services and maternal and child health, according to the governor’s office. She is currently the Division Head of Addiction Medicine and the Medical Director of the Center for Healing at Cooper University Health Care, a center that she founded. Baston earned her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.

Health Care
Why health commissioner Persichilli is ready to step down
WATCH 6:01
Health Care
NJ health commissioner to retire
TAGS: ADDICTION SERVICES CENTER FOR HEALING COOPER UNIVERSITY HEALTH CARE FAMILY AND ADDICTION MEDICINE HEALTH COMMISSIONER JUDY PERSICHILLI KAITLAN BASTON
Click here to contact NJ Spotlight News