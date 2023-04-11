Murphy orders de-emphasis on college degrees for certain state jobs

Civil Service Commission to identify jobs that don’t need a college diploma

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | April 11, 2023 | Business, Education

In an executive order signed on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said experience and learned skills can be equivalent to a bachelor’s degree. The new order requires the state’s Civil Service Commission to spend the next six months reviewing public-sector jobs and identifying those that don’t need a college diploma.

The change comes as higher education officials note declining college enrollments and rising costs for both schools and students. It also coincides with a national labor shortage that is hitting just about every sector from teaching to health care workers.

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TAGS: CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION COLLEGE DEGREE COLLEGE DIPLOMA EXECUTIVE ORDER HIGHER EDUCATION NJ COLLEGES PHIL MURPHY PUBLIC SECTOR JOBS STATE JOBS
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