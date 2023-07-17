Murphy establishes maternal, infant innovation center in Trenton

In Trenton Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy established a new Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Authority and Center. It’s part and parcel to first lady Tammy Murphy’s “Nurture NJ” plan, which hopes to improve infant and maternal health outcomes in the state. Gov. Murphy said the center will “drive policy and provide badly-needed maternal health care services in Trenton.”

“One of the key recommendations that emerged was to establish an innovation center to ensure that our work to solve this crisis would live on long after our administration is gone. And thanks to our partners in the legislature, I’m about to sign a bill that will officially establish the government authority that will build a health innovation center right here in Trenton, NJ,” said Gov. Murphy.

“This center will be an incubator for research and development, an academic and perinatal workforce training center, a data collaborative and so much more. It will offer comprehensive clinical services for moms before, during and after pregnancy. It will not only allow us to transform the maternal and infant health landscape here in Trenton but also across New Jersey,” said first lady Tammy Murphy.