Murphy delivers keynote at League of Municipalities

Local delegates gathered at the 109th State League of Municipalities conference to help their communities through pooling resources, information and innovation. And on its last day, all eyes were on Gov. Phil Murphy as he delivered the year’s keynote speech.

The governor started his speech by honoring the legacies of U.S. Reps. Bill Pascrell and Donald Payne Jr., both who died this year. But the theme of his speech was on economic growth and affordability for New Jersey’s 9 million residents.

“After years of global disruptions, a pandemic, supply chains disruptions, inflation, and two full-on wars, our families are still being battered by high costs,” he said. “It is a reminder that we cannot slow down for a second when it comes to delivering real economic progress to the people of New Jersey.”

Entering into his last year in office, Murphy went on to focus on the state’s future, highlighting the update to the state’s strategic plan for the first time in 25 years. The draft, to be released at the end of this year, will focus on preserving and protecting natural resources while encouraging redevelopment, he said.

The governor promised to support municipal leaders in this final year of his administration, stressing the importance of providing grants for affordable housing and emergency response, as well as making way to strengthen the country’s top public school system and adding 1,000 seats to pre-K classrooms across the state.

“We became the first administration in the nation to fully fund New Jersey’s school funding formula,” he said. “Every dollar we send on public education is a dollar our families get to save in local property taxes.”

With New Jersey’s credit ratings upgraded multiple times in his tenure, Murphy stressed not only has the state made full payments into its pension system for the fourth consecutive year, but this is also the third year in a row for property tax relief payments to the residents of New Jersey, thanks to the Anchor program that helps both owners and renters.

Murphy noted his commitment to training the public workforce in artificial intelligence, by launching a new website offering personalized training to any public-sector worker free of charge.

“We believe that all of our state students and workers have a role to play in the industries of tomorrow, whether serving their neighbors as a public-sector worker, or they are hoping to launch a startup of their own that can change the world,” he said.

Murphy said it’s going to take a combined effort to make change and progress. “We need to work together to build a stronger and more prosperous future for the great state of New Jersey,” he said.