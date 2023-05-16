Murphy conditionally vetoes several bills

One controversial measure would allow officials to redact home addresses

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | May 16, 2023 | Politics

Gov. Phil Murphy is using the power of the veto pen on several bills that cleared the Legislature. Murphy sent back to lawmakers a controversial measure that would’ve allowed government officials to redact their home addresses from public records and financial disclosure forms. The governor supports the bill but wants the Legislature to delay its start until 2024. Advocates say omitting the information would help protect the privacy and safety of elected leaders and their families, but critics argue less transparency makes it harder to investigate corrupt campaign deals.

The governor also sent back a bill that would allow police and firefighters to retire after 20 years, regardless of age, and receive 50% of their pension. Murphy cited concerns for the pension system which has been underfunded for decades. 

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