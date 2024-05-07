Murphy calls out Rutgers for deal with pro-Palestinian protestors

Gov. Phil Murphy criticized Rutgers University for its response to pro-Palestinian protesters on campus, saying Tuesday that the administration dealt with the group differently than it did with complaints from Jewish students about antisemitism.

Students at the New Brunswick campus wrapped up days of protest last week following an agreement with the school to support a majority of their demands.

Now the university’s president, Jonathan Holloway, intends to head to Washington later this month to discuss with congressional leaders how the school handled the protests, according to a university spokesperson. Holloway has faced criticism from lawmakers including U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-4th), who expressed “deep concerns” about the deal made with protesters.

Meanwhile, demonstrations continue at Rutgers-Newark, where students are requesting the university do more than divest from Israel. But, their demand also calls for reinvestment in the Newark community.

Anthony Diaz, executive director and co-founder of the Newark Water coalition and member of the Newark Solidarity Coalition, said, “An example of that is we want all Newarkers to go to Rutgers for free. We want pro bono legal services from the law school. We want free medical and dental services for the residents of Newark. And one of one that I’m passionate about — Rutgers to give properties back so we can start a community interest and build free housing for the residents of Newark.”

Their protest began last Wednesday and the student body and faculty members have been holding rallies with community support. But, unlike the New Brunswick campus, the administration at Newark has yet to meet their demands.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. The protest on our campus remains peaceful. As an anchor institution in Newark and committed collaborator with many community partners, Rutgers-Newark is earnestly engaging in dialogue with the protestors over the concerns they’ve expressed,” a spokesperson for Rutgers-Newark said in a statement.