Murphy calls on state lawmakers to pass gun safety measures

The governor initially proposed the package of gun safety bills in April 2021

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | April 19, 2022 | Law & Public Safety

Speaking to a crowd at Saint Luke’s Baptist Church in Paterson on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said it’s time to pass a package of gun safety laws one year after he initially proposed the bill package. The bills range from requiring a safety course for anyone applying for or purchasing a firearm to banning .50 caliber weapons.

The renewed push comes after a surge of gun violence in New Jersey and across the country, including the subway shooting in Brooklyn last week. The package of bills didn’t make it for a vote in the last legislative session.

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TAGS: GOV. PHIL MURPHY GUN SAFETY BILLS GUN VIOLENCE NJ LEGISLATURE PATERSON SAINT LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH
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