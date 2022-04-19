Murphy calls on state lawmakers to pass gun safety measures

Speaking to a crowd at Saint Luke’s Baptist Church in Paterson on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said it’s time to pass a package of gun safety laws one year after he initially proposed the bill package. The bills range from requiring a safety course for anyone applying for or purchasing a firearm to banning .50 caliber weapons.

The renewed push comes after a surge of gun violence in New Jersey and across the country, including the subway shooting in Brooklyn last week. The package of bills didn’t make it for a vote in the last legislative session.