Murphy applauds community solar program as energy costs climb

With the cost of electricity in New Jersey projected to jump this month, Gov. Phil Murphy is extolling the state’s Community Solar Energy Program as one way to keep energy prices down.

“We should be doing these morning, noon and night, up and down New Jersey,” Murphy said in Perth Amboy on Wednesday. “NIMBYism is a real thing, whether we like it or not. This has zero elements of that.”

Murphy spoke outside a Prologis warehouse whose rooftop solar panels have been feeding power to the grid for more than four years. The solar panels can power the warehouse they sit on, feed the grid, or do both.

Murphy said renting out roofs for solar panels is good energy policy and good for the economy. “This will directly lower energy costs for our neighbors,” Murphy added.

Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin Caba said that lower and moderate-income households in his community have saved money because of the program.

“Four hunded sixty-nine households in our city are seeing the benefits,” Caba said. “On average, they’re saving more than $230 a year on their energy bills. That’s real help for families that really need it.”

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities recently approved an expansion of the community solar program that could generate an additional 250 megawatts of power – enough for a few hundred thousand homes. The program currently has 117 active locations and 354 either under construction or in the planning stages; the newest site could come to Cherry Hill if its zoning board votes to approve it on Thursday evening.

Editor’s note: This video has been updated to correct the name of Solar Landscape CEO Shaun Keegan, and to update the number of community solar developments in New Jersey.