Multiple South Jersey schools closed after shooting threats

Multiple schools in Camden and Gloucester counties were closed Monday in the wake of shooting threats that were posted to social media. Harrison Township police announced that three minors, from Mullica Hill, Woodbury and Glassboro, have been arrested in connection with the threats.

The threats were made against Woodbury Junior-Senior High School and Holy Angels Catholic School in Woodbury, Thomas E. Bowe Middle School in Glassboro, Haddon Heights Junior-Senior High School and Oak Valley School in Wenonah.

The threats came days after a mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.