More Tropical Storm Ida aid to be made available

If your home was hit hard during Tropical Storm Ida, you may be eligible for new funding coming to New Jersey from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. $10 million will be made available to homeowners who want to raise their home, move it out of a flood zone or have the property purchased by the government. The funding comes from President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill that’s focusing on strengthening national storm preparedness and resilience. Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Louisiana will also share in the $60 million fund.

The four states have seen the greatest number of unmitigated, repetitive losses on properties insured by the National Flood Insurance Program or NFIP. Anyone insured by NFIP can apply for FEMA aid between April 1 and Oct. 3 of this year.