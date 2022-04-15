More nurses graduate, but hospitals still short-staffed

As students graduate from nursing schools this May, the health care industry still faces a troubling staff shortages. Thousands of nurses — traumatized by the pandemic — are expected to retire this year, further widening the gap between supply and demand. And while more students are applying to nursing schools, the schools are facing a critical faculty shortage.

“We’ve increased the school size and the class size, but we can’t really increase it much more, because that is another group of nurses who’ve retired and left the field altogether,” says Michele Acito, chief nursing officer at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck. On Friday, Berkeley College School of Health Studies honored new nursing graduates at an in-person pinning ceremony.