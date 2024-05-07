More mental health services for NJ college students

State officials announce free access to teletherapy for students

Joanna Gagis, Senior Correspondent | May 7, 2024 | Health Care, Education

Students at colleges across New Jersey will now have access to a free counseling service. On Tuesday the Murphy administration announced expanded funding for Uwill, a free counseling service on college campuses; it will provide teletherapy for any student at 45 colleges in the state.

“Young people have been facing a mental health crisis for some time. From the rise of social media, to increased academic pressures, the impact of the pandemic and much much more,” Lt. Governor Tahesha Way said during the announcement event at Montclair State University.

The expansion, costing $26 million, is being paid for by federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds. The program will run at least until mid-2026.

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TAGS: FREE COUNSELING MENTAL HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH CARE NJ COLLEGE STUDENTS TELETHERAPY UWILL
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