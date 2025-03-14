Monmouth University student identifies new invasive species in NJ

In October 2023, Monmouth University student Diederik Boonman went to the beach as part of a college assignment. His observations that day helped lead to a scientific breakthrough — proof that the beadlet anemone, an invasive species, has taken hold in New Jersey.

“It’s kind of crazy. I still find it hard to believe,” said Boonman.“Obviously, it’s sad to see organisms invading areas where they’re not supposed to be ecologically. But for me, for my career, I think that’s a very big step.”

Jason Adolf, an endowed professor of marine science at Monmouth University, gave Boonman the assignment a year and a half ago.

“[Boonman] did the research, came back to me, said, ‘I think it’s introduced, I think it’s invasive,’ and it all snowballed from there,” Adolf said. “We contacted collaborators in the U.K. to do genetic testing.”

The genetic testing proved Boonman correct — the anemone showing up on New Jersey’s rocky jetties was a distinct species from previous anemones seen on beaches in the state. Boonman’s discovery has been published in the Journal of the Marine Biological Association of the United Kingdom, a scientific publication based out of Cambridge University.