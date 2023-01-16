MLK event honors Bergen County pioneer

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, people came to honor an icon on a day dedicated to service in a place where service is a guiding principle. At Community Baptist Church of Englewood’s annual day of service, they filled the room for snack packing, a regular event held by the Center for Food Action.

For many there Monday, including Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5th) and Gov. Phil Murphy, there was a special focus on educator and activist Theodora Smiley Lacey, who worked side by side with King before she came to Bergen County, where she fought for fair housing and helped to integrate schools.

“When you’re with a giant, as we are with Mrs. Lacey, you’ve got to bow down and give her the homage she deserves,” Murphy said.

Now 90, Lacey spoke to the audience about King’s dedication to service and how it was his greatest motivation.