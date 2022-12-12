Midterm contest in 7th Congressional District was most expensive ever in NJ

Colleen O'Dea, Briana Vannozzi | December 12, 2022 | NJ Decides 2022, Politics
See the spending for all NJ congressional races

Outgoing Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-7th) is ending his stint in Congress much like he started. He held a town hall — billed as a farewell event — in Springfield on Saturday, with about 350 constituents to discuss issues in Washington and take questions from the audience. Malinowski has held about 140 town halls, either in person or virtually during his four years in office. He lost his reelection bid in November by 3% points in a rematch with Republican Tom Kean Jr.

Democrats essentially sacrificed the seat during the  congressional redistricting process, leaving Malinowski to fight for his position in a district that no longer leaned in his favor. It became one of the most closely watched races of the midterms — and the most expensive congressional race in New Jersey history.

— Graphics by Colleen O’Dea

TAGS: CONGRESS NJ DECIDES 2022 TOM KEAN JR. TOM MALINOWSKI
