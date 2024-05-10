Menendez corruption trial starts Monday

Jury selection gets underway Monday in Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial.

Prosecutors will present tangible evidence — cash, gold, and a Mercedes-Benz — to try to convince jurors that Menendez illegally sold his political clout to benefit Egypt, Qatar and his co-defendants.

Former federal prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni also points to text messages, emails and other communications the prosecutors will show jurors to argue that Menendez (D-NJ), who formerly chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, intentionally tried to cover his tracks.

“Concealment evidence is a big piece of this,” Gramiccioni said.

Because Menendez’s wife Nadine needs surgery for an undisclosed medical condition, she will now be tried separately.

Jose Uribe — one of the three New Jersey businessmen charged as co-defendants in the case — pleaded guilty in March to seven counts, including conspiracy to commit bribery. He is now cooperating with the prosecution.

Joseph Hayden, a defense attorney, said the Menendez team will probably argue the senator’s actions are shielded by the Constitution’s speech and debate clause.

Menendez’s attorneys asked the judge to admit an expert psychiatric witness to testify about the senator’s mental health challenges — that he hoarded cash and gold because of “traumatic events” involving his father.

“It at least will give some credibility, as to Bob Menendez’s explanation and also humanizing…,” Hayden said.

Menendez has promised to prove his innocence in court and possibly run for reelection as an independent.