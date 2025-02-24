Massive fire at notorious Camden junkyard raises health concerns

A massive fire erupted at a junkyard with a history of blazes on Camden’s industrial waterfront Friday evening, belching thick black smoke and causing about 100 residents in the neighborhood to evacuate.

The fire started at the EMR facility on South Front Street just after 5 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze through the night, bringing it under control around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

EMR, a British company whose American headquarters is in Camden, shreds cars, appliances and other metal items for reuse at the facility. The company said the fire was started by a lithium-ion battery — such batteries are banned from being taken in at the junkyard, but the company said this one made it through undetected.

No injuries were reported, but the heavy smoke caused a shelter-in-place warning to be issued. City officials said approximately 100 residents chose to evacuate to the Hilton Garden Inn at the Camden waterfront and the Double Tree in Cherry Hill.

The fire has sparked outrage among residents who have long complained about EMR, which has had multiple fires at the facility in recent years. A community meeting was held on Sunday, and some protestors gathered outside of EMR’s U.S. headquarters on Monday morning.