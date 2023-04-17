Major increase in domestic violence calls to Bergen County center

Bergen County’s Center for Hope & Safety is dedicated to helping adults and children rebuild their lives after domestic violence and abuse. Recently released statistics show record-high incidents of domestic violence: The free, 24/7 hotline received 80% more calls in 2022 than in 2021. The average number of weekly calls in 2022 was 107, compared to 57 in 2021.

The center saw an unprecedented number of domestic violence survivors seek safety through its Safe House Program; it sheltered 373 adults and children. This represents a 108% increase from the 10-year average of 179.

Julie Myner, the executive director of the Center for Hope & Safety, discusses the report.