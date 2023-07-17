Lyme disease, and the ticks that carry it, are becoming more common in NJ

Cases of Lyme disease have surged in the Garden State in recent years as ticks thrive in weather that is increasingly hot and humid. Researchers say that climate change is allowing ticks to expand their range, making New Jersey prime territory for the arachnids carrying Lyme and other diseases.

Last year, Rutgers launched NJ Ticks 4 Science! and has 500 ticks it plans to test for different pathogens. Rutgers is also participating in a brand new Lyme vaccine trial. The two-year trial involves 3,000 kids nationwide — up to 100, here in New Jersey — who will get three doses of vaccine and a booster.

The last Lyme vaccine on the U.S. market was withdrawn in 2002 — due to side effects and negative press coverage.

Ticks can transmit a host of other diseases. And 5% to 20% of people who get Lyme disease contract a chronic form. Gloria Kim, an Edgewater resident, has a Lyme support website called familiesforjoy.com. Kim urges people to be cautious: wear light-colored pants and long sleeves — spray yourself with repellent and your clothes with pyrethrin. And after being outdoors — always do a tick check.