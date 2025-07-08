Long-awaited redevelopment of Newark hospital begins

Work began at University Hospital in Newark last week on a redevelopment project that’s been 50 years in the making, according to hospital leaders.

The first phase of the project will be a major clinical outpatient and administrative building that will include modern ambulatory and multi-specialty care, which Dr. Kaitlan Baston, the former state health commissioner, says the community has been requesting for years.

The new building will facilitate consultations with specialists, said Baston, whom Gov. Phil Murphy named in April as interim president and CEO at University Hospital, the state’s only public acute-care hospital. “We really think about what the needs are and a big part of this is making sure that we’re meeting the needs of the community and of our academic clinicians,” Baston said.

As part of the renovation, Rutgers University is turning over buildings it owns on the property to University Hospital, to continue and strengthen the existing partnership between the two, and improve the space for both, said Rutgers Chancellor Brian Strom, who oversees medical education programs on the university’s Newark and New Brunswick campuses.

“From our perspective it’s much better for our doctors and our staff and our people to have University Hospital be as good as possible. It’s better for our doctors because they can give state-of-the-art care in a way they otherwise couldn’t. It’s better for our patients because we can provide state-of-the-art care in much nicer facilities. And it’s better for our students because it’ll attract better faculty, patients are happier, it’s a nicer place to work,” Strom said.

“You want our public facility to be state of the art. The other hospitals all look great. And it helps to attract patients, the insured, and serve the needs of the under- and uninsured. Because what we want to see is the best doctors in the state are there, the best staff are there,” said Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz (R-Union), who has championed renovation of the hospital for years, adding, “But we want the facility to match the faculty, to match the employees, to attract those in the surrounding communities, to say ‘We know we have a good facility here, let’s get our patients in here from around the entire region.’”

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete in 2027.