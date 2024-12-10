Local officials frustrated by drone mystery

The unidentified drones flying in Jersey’s night skies have sparked curiosity — and outrage over a lack of information from federal authorities.

“We understand that this is quite possibly our federal government, it could be state government. And we know that there’s certain things that maybe they can’t share. But at this point, we want to know, is that them?” said Christine Serrano Glassner, mayor of Mendham Borough.

“We just want some answers. We need to know what’s going on,” said state Sen. Douglas Steinhardt (R-Somerset). “We need to know why it’s there. And we need to know for certain what, if any, risk it poses. And if the answer is none, we need to be able to tell people with a straight face why that is.”

Gov. Phil Murphy told reporters on Monday that he had spoken with New Jersey State Police, the Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service and the FBI about the issue. Murphy said there was no active threat to the general public but acknowledged that there was frustration about a lack of information and clarity.

Glassner co-signed a letter with 14 other Morris County mayors asking the Federal Aviation Administration and State Police for an explanation, and with 20 other mayors co-signed a separate letter sent to the governor’s office.