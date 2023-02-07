Living conditions are deplorable, say residents of Newark housing complex

Residents of the Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark say they are living in deplorable conditions. And they say that complaints to the complex’s management, L + M Development Partners, continue to fall on deaf ears. The city council recently voted to rescind L + M’s property tax break if conditions aren’t fixed within 60 days.

“This has been going on for more than seven years. The most recent thing is rats getting into the bed of residents and some residents are afraid … full-fledged rats, they look like cats. They are biting animals, dogs and other animals,” said resident and community activist Gee Cureton.

L + M said it has completed $40 million of much-needed improvements at the complex and it is working to fix the issues.

Some residents don’t think 60 days is nearly enough time to fix every issue. Darcelle Harris has been living in Georgia King Village for almost 23 years and often finds herself still warming up water in the oven because there is no heat.

“I just want them to do the right thing by us. We should be living, comfortable and beautiful as anybody else or as them,” Harris said.