Little new information about Sayreville councilwoman’s murder

A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was gunned down and murdered in front of her home, little new information about the case has been made public. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has said there is no active threat to public safety but that has done little to ease the concerns of local residents.

A memorial service for Dwumfour took place Wednesday evening, with state and local leaders and hundreds from the community in attendance.

Louis Hochman, the New Jersey editor for WNYC and Gothamist, explains where the case stands and how authorities have handled the flow of information about it.