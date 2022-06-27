Liberty State Park legislation advances as fight over its future continues

The Legislature Monday moved on a controversial bill setting up a task force to redevelop Liberty State Park. Opponents say it paves the way for privatization plans that have been talked about for decades and could change the purpose of the park, one of the only green spaces in densely populated Jersey City.

The Assembly budget committee approved amendments to the bill, cutting the appropriation from $250 million to $50 million and focusing a new task force away from concentrating on revenue generation, but ensuring that the battle for the future of the park will rage on.