Lesniak threatens lawsuit if bear hunt goes ahead

Despite his consistent opposition to it, and an executive order to ban it, Gov. Phil Murphy said he will end his ban on the black bear hunt in New Jersey. Murphy said he’s bringing back the hunt due to a sharp increase in bear sightings and incidents this year. Opponents are furious and accuse the governor of going back on his promise.

Among those critical of Murphy’s decision is former state Sen. Ray Lesniak. “It’s unjustified, and it’s not going to reduce any bear interactions with humans. Back in 2014, when Governor Christie had a bear hunt every single year, the interactions between bears and humans were twice what they are now,” said Lesniak, who added that he will sue the Murphy administration if it follows through on a resumption of the hunt.

Conservationists have accused Murphy of failing to roll out a statewide bear-safe trash can program, which they said would eliminate the problem naturally.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, New Jersey’s Fish and Game Council will meet to discuss the details of the hunt and what limitations could be put on it.