Legislation is aimed at protecting librarians from abuse, intimidation

Interview: Hannah Gross, NJ Spotlight News' education and child welfare writer

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | June 10, 2024 | Education, More Issues

Librarians who faced harassment amid the culture war over book bans could soon have more protections. A bill making its way through Trenton would prevent the kind of social media trolling and intimidation librarians like Martha Hickson from North Hunterdon High School experienced over the last year. Hickson was called a pedophile and child groomer, among other accusations.

Legislation for the Freedom to Read Act cleared the Assembly Education Committee on Thursday in a 7-1 vote. It would require local school boards and governing bodies of public libraries to create standards around which books make it to the shelves and protect the rights of students, parents and librarians involved.

“It directs the state commissioner of education and other groups including the New Jersey State Librarian to come up with a model policy for librarians to use to curate their collections and also the removal of books,” said Hannah Gross, education and child welfare writer for NJ Spotlight News.

The bill sets clear boundaries and guidelines for someone looking to have a book removed from a school district.

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TAGS: ASSEMBLY EDUCATION COMMITTEE BOOK BANS CENSORSHIP NEW JERSEY STATE LIBRARIAN NJ LAWMAKERS NJ LIBRARIANS NJ SCHOOLS PUBLIC LIBRARIES SCHOOL BOARDS THE FREEDOM TO READ ACT
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