Landmark Ocean City amusement park set to close

After nearly a century of entertaining families in Ocean City, Gillian’s Wonderland Pier is set to close in October, raising questions about what will replace it.

The amusement park opened 1929, but ran into financial troubles a few years ago, forcing the Gillian family to sell the park’s land to developer Eustace Mita.

“You see all the generations of kids that go through there and then they bring their kids there and it’s just like a rite of passage for every family,” said Ocean City resident Lisa Engelbert. “I hope they use it for a similar thing to get families together. No more restaurants or candy shops. We have enough of those.”

In a statement released last week, Jay Gillian, who is also Ocean City’s mayor, said, “I tried my best to sustain Wonderland for as long as possible… But it’s no longer a viable business… The property itself is no longer mine, so I can’t speak to its future.”

“I could definitely see the benefits of not a high-rise, but a three-story hotel, where it brings a lot of tourism, good for the economy,” said T.J. Zwall.

Mita, who owns hotels in other South Jersey cities, said in a statement to NJ Spotlight News, “The closing of Wonderland was a surprise to us like everyone else. It’s sad to see the end of an era. Gillians has a great place in Ocean city history after 94 years in operation. The Mita family too has been in Ocean city for over 80 years. My grandparents took us to Wonderland. We in turn took our children to Wonderland and now we take our grandchildren to Wonderland. Those memories will linger on forever.

“Our hope was that Wonderland would be able to continue but it was not viable any longer, as was explained to us by the Gillian family.

“As far as the future goes, Wonderland is a landmark site in Ocean city and Cape May county. We will take till the end of the year to evaluate what’s best for the city and what’s best for this landmark site. It deserves first class treatment from us and that’s how we intend to approach it.”