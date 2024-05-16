Jurors in Menendez trial hear first witness, handle gold bars

The corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and a pair of his associates continued Thursday as the prosecution called its first witness to the stand.

That witness, an FBI agent who took part in a raid of the senator’s home, described finding huge amounts of cash stuffed in duffel bags, along with gold bars and jewelry. The prosecution showed some of the gold bars in the courtroom, and jurors were able to handle the bars.

The FBI agent’s presentation came after the attorneys for Menendez’s co-defendants Wael Hana and Fred Daibes gave their opening arguments. Both said they only gave gifts to the senator’s wife, Nadine Menendez, with no expectation of anything in return. They also claimed the senator was not aware of the gifts.

Menendez is facing 16 felony charges, including bribery, fraud, obstruction of justice and acting as an unregistered foreign agent — to all of which he has pleaded not guilty. Hana and Daibes are both accused of paying bribes to Menendez. Nadine Menendez will be tried separately.