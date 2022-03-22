Judge rules former Paterson mayor can’t run for office again

So it turns out being convicted of a crime while holding public office really does mean you can’t run for office again. A Superior Court judge ruled against former Paterson Mayor Joey Torres this week, saying his corruption conviction from 2017 bars him from even running a campaign because it’s not in the best interest of the public to elect someone who can’t serve. Torres was convicted while he was Mayor and later served 13 months in prison. He was banned from ever holding office in New Jersey again. But he argued that shouldn’t stop him from running and then figuring out whether he could actually hold the position later. The court disagreed.

Torres still faces a criminal contempt charge from the state Attorney General’s office for violating a court order when he launched this campaign.