Judge blocks Trump administration’s defunding of teacher training program

A district court judge in Massachusetts on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to shutter a major teacher preparation grant program.

Ending the program would have slashed hundreds of millions of dollars in grant funding to prepare educators to enter K-12 classrooms as one way to address the nationwide teacher shortage.

“I am glad the Court has stopped the Trump Administration’s unlawful attempt to deprive students in New Jersey of the best-in-the-nation education that they deserve,” said New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin. “President Trump is not a king, and he cannot unilaterally dismantle our education system. We will continue to fight this illegal action and protect our students, teachers, and schools.”

The program focused on hard-to-fill subject areas like math, science and special education, along with positions in hard-to-staff districts that are typically in urban and rural areas.

Platkin co-led a coalition of eight attorneys general in filing a lawsuit last week that challenged the termination of the funding. Platkin argued cutting off funding would lead to layoffs, less support for students and fewer teachers entering the pipeline.

Beginning on Feb. 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education announced, with immediate effect, termination of grants awarded to K-12 teacher preparation programs nationwide. The Trump administration said the programs were training teachers on divisive ideologies like critical race theory, DEI and anti-racism.