Jersey City mayor touts decline in homicides

After a record low 10 homicides in Jersey City last year, the number of homicides so far this year has been six in a city that averaged 20 to 25 homicides annually as recently as a decade ago. The six included a homicide from a few years ago that was recently reclassified.

“This will be the first year that we actually achieved single digits of homicides, which we’re very proud of,” said Mayor Steve Fulop on Thursday. “For the first time this year, we have a lower homicide rate than New York City. We have a significantly lower homicide rate than the national average.” Fulop is running for governor next year.

While the drop in homicides is good news, Public Safety Director James Shea said, “Stolen vehicles, regular package theft, that kind of thing we’re still struggling with.” Shea blamed issues with bail reform for the increase in such crimes, but said he would rather see flaws corrected than see bail reform eliminated entirely.

“I believe in bail reform. I think we have to fix this without touching the bail reform thing. But that person is now out, and unfortunately, those lower-level criminals commit multiple crimes, some of them twenty to thirty a day,” Shea said.