Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announces run for governor

Just a couple of hours before a ribbon-cutting for a new public safety building, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop released a video making official what most everyone assumed — that he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

The race to become the state’s next governor is still two years away. Fulop is the first Democrat to declare his candidacy, but he knows he won’t be the only one. U.S. Reps. Mikie Sherrill and Josh Gottheimer have been frequently mentioned. Then there’s former Senate President Steve Sweeney, current Assembly speaker Craig Coughlin and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

“This potentially [is] going to be a large field and a diverse field, so first in may have some value. You have extra time to get out and around the state. You explicitly have the ability to counter and offer your take on state policy decisions that are going on now,” said Micah Rassmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University.