Jackson Township to pay $575K in Jewish discrimination settlement

The state attorney general’s office Tuesday announced it has reached a settlement with Jackson Township in Ocean County to resolve a discrimination lawsuit. The township was accused of discriminating against a growing Orthodox Jewish population through zoning and land-use laws.

The $575,000 settlement includes a $150,000 fund for anyone harmed by the municipality’s actions and requires it adopt new policies that protect religious freedoms while repealing the old ordinances.

According to the complaint, officials in the town were accused of surveilling homes of Orthodox Jews, specifically during communal prayer gatherings and of creating zoning laws in 2017 that prevented Jews from building yeshivas and dormitories, as well as from erecting Sukkahs, the temporary outdoor structures used to celebrate the holiday of Sukkot, among other things.

“No one in New Jersey should face discrimination for their religious beliefs,” said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin. “We are firmly committed to eliminating discrimination and bias across our state, and we expect local leaders to comply with our robust anti-discrimination laws. The settlement announced today is a powerful testament to our commitment to protecting residents’ right to religious freedom.”