Increased affordable housing helped diversify Franklin Township schools

New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the nation, but it’s fractured system of basing school districts on single municipalities has created some of the most segregated schools in America. It’s a long-running problem that is at the heart of a closely-watched lawsuit filed by civil rights organizations seeking better treatment for minority students around the Garden State. But as a ruling remains pending in that case, some districts already offer examples of what possible solutions to the problem may be.

Karen Yi, a reporter covering New Jersey for WNYC and Gothamist, went to Franklin Township in Somerset County to see how that town’s diligent development of affordable housing has fostered one of the state’s most diverse school districts.

“Segregated” is the title of a newly launched series from NJ Spotlight News and other partner newsrooms, and examines the realities of segregation in New Jersey schools, its effects and potential solutions.