Immigrants rally to demand more rights and protections

Rally in Trenton was organized by New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice

Raven Santana, Correspondent | June 24, 2022 | Immigration, Politics

June is Immigrant Heritage Month and advocates in New Jersey are marking it by pushing for legislative change in Trenton. Advocates from many organizations rallied at the State House Annex Wednesday to demand more laws be passed to protect immigrant rights.

The rally, organized by the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, focused on promoting the passage of legislation, including a bill that would provide greater visibility for immigrants through language access and data collection practices; a bill that would require agencies that collect demographic information to separate communities like Asian American and Pacific Islanders so they are not overly generalized, and a bill that would provide critical protections for immigrants to seek support from state and local agencies without fear of being deported. The event included music, poetry and dance to highlight the varied makeup of the immigrant community.

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TAGS: ASIAN AMERICANS IMMIGRANT HERITAGE MONTH LANGUAGE ACCESS NEW JERSEY ALLIANCE FOR IMMIGRANT JUSTICE PACIFIC ISLANDERS VISIBILITY
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