Hundreds gather to demand the release of student detained by ICE 

More than 200 people gathered at the steps of the U.S. District Court in Newark on Friday demanding the release of Mahmoud Khalil, the former Columbia University graduate student who was detained due to his involvement in campus protests supporting Palestinian rights.

Khalil, who is a legal permanent resident and green card holder, was detained on March 8 as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on so-called “anti-American” protests on campuses. On Friday, his lawyers told a judge his case should be heard in New Jersey, and not in Louisiana, where he’s currently being held. They spoke to the press after the hearing and said the judge will issue a decision on jurisdiction “shortly.”

During the press conference, Baher Azmy, legal director of the Center for Constitutional Rights, stressed the importance of the hearing,

“We were here to insist that the court take jurisdiction of this case, bring him back to New Jersey, and then immediately … rule for his further petition that his detention is unconstitutional,” Azmy said. “This is a case where the United States government has created a policy targeting Palestinian activists and specifically Mahmoud Khalil for arrest, detention and potential removal.”

The Trump administration has arrested others who are in the U.S. legally for being involved with student protests, including another student from Columbia and a PhD student at Tufts.

Khalil is due back in court before an immigration judge on April 8.