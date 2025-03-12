How would GOP’s stopgap spending bill hit New Jersey?

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a stopgap spending bill to prevent a partial government shutdown and fund federal agencies until the end of the fiscal year in September.

The narrow 217-213 vote is considered a major victory for Republicans in Congress, with even hardline conservatives supporting the bill although it keeps spending at virtually the same levels former President Joe Biden signed into law. The bill includes $13 billion in cuts to some domestic programs and adds $6 billion to boost defense spending.

Just one Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, voted against the bill while one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted for the measure.

In the Senate, Republicans will need at least eight Democrats to cross the aisle in order for the bill to clear for President Donald Trump’s signature, which is needed by midnight on Friday.

NJ Spotlight News Washington correspondent Ben Hulac points out what may be of interest to people in New Jersey is “what’s not in the bill — these things called community project funds or earmarks were stripped out … lots of money that police departments, libraries, environmental groups, nonprofits, health organizations petitioned Congress for and got in many cases. And at the eleventh hour, that was stripped out over the weekend after Republicans unveiled their new bill.”

If a government shutdown does take place Friday, essential services like TSA and the military would remain operational.