Hoboken mayor facing calls for investigation

A quartet of Hoboken City Council members are calling for the state’s attorney general to investigate charges of alleged corruption on the part of Mayor Ravi Bhalla. The charges are contained in a lawsuit filed last week by a former city director.

But the timing of the suit, three weeks before a primary in which Bhalla is a candidate, has also raised some questions about its motivation.

“This seems to come up more often than not in these election cycles,” said John Heinis, who owns Hudson County View, an online news site that’s been covering Hoboken and Hudson County for a decade. “However, if you read this complaint and look at the subsequent commentary around the lawsuit, it’s worth looking into, at least some of it.”

It all started with a lawsuit filed last week by former city director Leo Pellegrini, who resigned without explanation last year. In the suit, Pellegrini alleges that — among other things — Bhalla engaged in a quid pro quo with Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop. In exchange for Bhalla’s help expediting a cannabis dispensary trying to open in a building co-owned by Fulop’s wife, the suit alleges, Bhalla’s legal firm got a contract with the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency.

This week, four council members held a press conference calling for the attorney general to open a criminal investigation. Tiffanie Fisher, who has mounted a crusade against the dispensary for two years, is one of them. She said politics played no role in their decision to call for an inquiry.

“When you have concerns of corruption in local government, it raises concerns about how do you move forward to have something investigated,” she said. “Investigations really require someone to file a complaint and raise a red flag to the appropriate law enforcement.”

Bhalla is running for Congress against incumbent Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8th) in next month’s Democratic primary. The four council members are supporters of Menendez.

Bhalla’s campaign called this a political stunt. His administration has even hinted at some unspecified wrongdoing on the part of Pellegrini that’s been referred to law enforcement. But Giovanni De Pierro, Pellegrini’s lawyer, says his client hasn’t been contacted by any law enforcement or been in contact with the council members.

Fulop laughed at the allegations and said he’d support an inquiry. The state attorney general’s office had no comment on whether it’s conducting any investigations into any of this.