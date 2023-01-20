A new specialty pharmacy that focuses on helping those living with HIV has opened in a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen. It’s the only HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast. Aleata Postell, senior director of specialty pharmacy business development for Walmart’s health and wellness team, said the location was chosen based on the data showing areas where HIV-related needs in the state were not being met.

The specialty pharmacy isn’t only available for patients living with HIV. Services are open to anyone in the community with the goal of raising awareness and preventing the virus from spreading. Walmart partnered with New Jersey’s largest HIV foundation, Hyacinth, as part of the pharmacy’s debut.

“And we want people to get tested, know the status, connect them to care …” said Juan Tejada, wellness coordinator at Projectlol in Hyacinth.