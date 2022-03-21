Historic confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson begins

Confirmation hearings began on Monday for US Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed by the Senate, she will become the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, replacing Justice Stephen Breyer, who will retire this summer. The public supports Brown Jackson’s nomination by a 2 to 1 margin, according to a new national poll from Monmouth University. But there’s still a long road ahead for her, as the confirmation hearings play out in a process that’s become increasingly partisan.

We discuss what to expect this week with Kim Mutcherson, co-dean of Rutgers Camden Law School.