Hazard NJ: Cleanup nears completion at National Lead site in South Jersey

The latest episode of our podcast series Hazard NJ is out. The series examines the impact of climate change on Superfund sites in the Garden State. This latest podcast takes us to the National Lead site in South Jersey’s Salem County where in the 1970s the company was recycling car batteries at its factory, haphazardly draining the battery acid onto the ground. The pollution left dangerous heavy metals in the site’s soil and groundwater, a mess that is now on the verge of being cleaned up.