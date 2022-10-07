The latest episode of our podcast series Hazard NJ is out. The series examines the impact of climate change on Superfund sites in the Garden State. This latest podcast takes us to the National Lead site in South Jersey’s Salem County where in the 1970s the company was recycling car batteries at its factory, haphazardly draining the battery acid onto the ground. The pollution left dangerous heavy metals in the site’s soil and groundwater, a mess that is now on the verge of being cleaned up.
Hazard NJ: Cleanup nears completion at National Lead site in South Jersey
Interview with podcast host Jordan Gass-Poore'
Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | October 7, 2022 | Hazard NJ, Energy & Environment, Podcasts
An Emmy award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News, the newsroom of NJ PBS. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News, and later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 covering crime and politics in New York City. Her work has taken her to national presidential nominating conventions, Capitol Hill, up and down the East Coast and every corner of the Garden State. She's interviewed every New Jersey governor dating back to Jon Corzine and moderated numerous political debates and forums. Her work has also earned awards from the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists and the Philadelphia Press Association. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state and raising her family there.