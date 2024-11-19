Gottheimer: Cut funding if congestion pricing proceeds

If one New Jersey congressman has his way, the MTA could lose federal funding if it continues with plans to implement congestion pricing in Manhattan.

Gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5th), a longtime critic of congestion pricing, said he is fighting the plan on two fronts. He sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation, urging it to implement a 60-day review period to delay congestion pricing. And the congressman said he will press a bill in the House to withhold federal funds if the MTA doesn’t change its mind.

“We stopped the congestion tax once, we’ll stop it again,” Gottheimer said alongside the George Washington Bridge on Tuesday. “The Department of Transportation should not rush a plan of this magnitude through without any feedback from people on how this new tax will actually affect them and communities in the tri-state area.

“With all the smog the congestion tax will cause, and all the changes it’ll have on traffic patterns, we must and we will know the full impact of New York’s new plan,” he said.

The MTA voted Monday to approve a $9 toll on most vehicles entering lower Manhattan starting on Jan. 5. Supporters have said the funds will help improve transit infrastructure city-wide and reduce car emissions in the region.

“This is a very exciting time,” said MTA board member Samuel Chu. “There’s very few opportunities that you have to pass a policy that will have such dramatic impacts on the climate, on the environment, on safety.”

“I’m ready to see new elevators, to see our transit system more accessible to more New Yorkers,” added Betsy Plum, executive director of the Riders Alliance, a mass transit advocacy group. “Long due track improvement, signal modernization, new train cars, and a fleet of electric buses that will drive us into a better future.”