Funding cuts slam violence intervention programs

Violence intervention programs in some of New Jersey’s biggest cities are among the latest New Jersey programs to be hit by federal funding cuts, with the U.S. Department of Justice cutting $3.5 million for programs in cities like Newark, Camden and Trenton.

NJ Spotlight News spoke with Aqueela Sherrills, who leads the Community-Based Public Safety Collective, a nationwide organization that helps mediate conflicts and build relationships in high-risk neighborhoods. He said the funding cuts will directly hit the salaries of front-line workers who go into the neighborhoods to prevent further violence.

“Community violence intervention programs are resident-led strategies around public safety strategies,” Sherrills said. “It’s a community-based approach to creating safety in the community, and it functions as a complementary strategy to policing. These dollars go to community health workers who are embedded in hospitals, who are providing wraparound services to victims and survivors of violence and trauma, to help to support people healing from trauma and violence.”

“These things are critical,” he continued. “They work hand in hand with law enforcement, around creating sustainable safety in communities.”

Sherrills said the funding cuts will mean layoffs at a time when violence tends to spike with the warmer weather.

“Traditionally in some of our neighborhoods in the state, we’ve seen spikes of violence,” he said. “And so community violence intervention has played a really strategic role in those hot spots in cities, helping to tamper down the violence, and again serving as a complement to law enforcement.”