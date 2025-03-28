Frustrations mount for NJ beneficiaries of Social Security

A steady stream of customers have been filing into the Social Security administration’s Iselin office complex, an extra 50 just last week. They brought paperwork and questions after seeing news about changes planned by the Trump administration.

Yolanda Enrique confessed she’s “worried, very worried. You don’t know what is going to happen with us.”

Angela DiGeronimo is a Social Security claims specialist who heads the local government workers’ union here. “They’re afraid,” she said. “They think their benefits are going to be taken away. That means we’ve had more walk-in traffic. We’ve had more phone calls into the field office.”

Digeronimo said people feel threatened by changes, especially after seeing Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) claiming “major cleanups” at the agency, including the deletion of millions of Social Security numbers, reportedly of deceased recipients.

Many green card holders who receive SSA benefits fear deportation. Under pending rule changes from DOGE, people also will no longer be able to verify their identity over the phone. The AARP’s raising red flags.

“Getting rid of phone service and requiring people to come in in person is going create a lot of problems — and we don’t know if those offices are going be able to handle that foot traffic,” said Chris Widelo, president of AARP-NJ.

“This is going to be a problem,” Digeronimo agreed. “We don’t have enough bodies. This work cannot be taken over by AI completely.”

Musk has insisted DOGE will improve services, stating, “As a result of the work of DOGE, legitimate recipients will receive more money — not less money.”

The Trump administration did delay changes at the SSA until mid-April. But agency workers say they’re deeply concerned about how staff cuts will impact services. DOGE announced the agency faces a 12% staff reduction, or some 7,000 people. About 2,600 have already taken buyouts.

“All the calls probably are not getting answered, because we’re getting more and more [and] our staff has not improved,” said Digeronimo. “We’ve had a whole bunch of confusion, misinformation, which is causing chaos in all of our field offices.”

The AARP reports some 1.6 million people in New Jersey — one in five residents — get Social Security benefits averaging $20,000 a year. For about 40% of them, it’s their only income. Most are retired.