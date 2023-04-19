Frustration at NJIT over lack of new contract

Adjunct professors, graduate and postdoctoral students at the New Jersey Institute of Technology have been working for about nine months without a contract. The United Council of Academics (UCAN) at NJIT, which represents them, says it has demands for subsidized childcare, six months of family leave, and a pay increase for postdocs.

UCAN has been watching closely the events over the strike and tentative settlement at Rutgers University.

“We’ve been trying to negotiate with them, in good faith, and we put out our proposals last October. They didn’t respond to us until a couple of weeks ago. To be honest with you, you know what they offered for a raise this current year? Zero. Nothing,” said Scott Kent, an adjunct professor at NJIT.

Postdoctoral research associate Yauhen Yakimenka said, “We think, we hope, that the example of Rutgers, would make the administration of NJIT more willing to discuss with us. One of the problems was that they just postponed and postponed; they didn’t want to discuss.”

In response to a request for comment, NJIT’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, said, “Our goal is to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that addresses as many of their members’ concerns as possible while assuring that NJIT’s interests and long-term viability also are protected.”

The worker unions at NJIT in Newark recently sent a letter to the governor about their labor issues. And while the unions aren’t preparing to strike, they say they’re also not ruling it out.